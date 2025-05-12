Haridwar: Devotees take holy dip on Buddha Purnima

Haridwar, May 12 (PTI) A large number of devotees gathered at Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to take a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of Buddha Purnima here on Monday.

Lord Vishnu is believed to have descended on the earth incarnating as Gautam Buddha on Buddha Purnima to give the society a new direction.

With large crowds expected for the occasion, security was tightened across the city, SSP Pramendra Dobhal said.

Additional deployment of the police force was made on all major ghats and the entire fair area was monitored with the help of drones, he said.

However, the huge gathering of devotees also caused traffic jams at various places.