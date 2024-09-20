Haridwar: Illegal construction at mosque in Laksar Tehsil demolished

Haridwar, Sep 19 (PTI) The administration on Thursday demolished an illegal construction being carried out at a mosque in Laksar tehsil here, officials said.

Laksar Tehsildar Pratap Singh Chauhan said that illegal construction was being carried out on vacant public land in the mosque built in the locality, which has now been removed.

Hindu Jagran Manch had also staged a protest against the construction work going on in the mosque. They had filed a complaint with the sub-district magistrate of Laksar.

During the investigation, the construction was found to be illegal.

Chauhan said that the administration asked the builders to stop the illegal construction in the mosque, but they continued.

He said that the builder had told them that he had the required permission but could not present any documents.

Following this, the administration demolished the ongoing construction in the presence of a heavy police force, Chauhan said.

Jot Singh Pundir, the president of the Laksar unit of Hindu Jagran Manch, said a few years ago a community had made illegal construction on railway land, which was also removed on the orders of the High Court.

He alleged that after the illegal construction was removed from there, they started illegal construction in the Laksar locality. PTI DPT HIG