Haridwar jewellery store robbery: One accused killed in encounter with police, 2 held

Haridwar, Sep 16 (PTI) A man accused of robbing a jewellery store in Haridwar was killed in an encounter with the police here and two others were arrested, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Satendra Pal alias Lucky, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on him, they said.

The incident occurred on September 1 when five people robbed a jewellery store at gunpoint in Haridwar. The robbers came on scooters and motorcycles. They allegedly stole items worth Rs 5 crore, police said.

Inspector General of Police for Garhwal region, Karan Singh Nagnyal, said that around 10:30 pm on Sunday, near Dhanouri in Bahadarabad, the police stopped two people, whose faces were covered with a cloth, riding a bike without a number plate.

However, in a bid to escape, they began firing at the police. Following this, the police also opened fire and one of the accused got shot.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case managed to flee on the motorcycle. Efforts are being made to arrest him, Nagnyal said.

Police have recovered some of the looted items from the accused. A case was registered at the Bahadarabad police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 25 (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, Nagnyal said.

Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval took stock of the situation after the encounter. He called the jewellery shop owner Atul Garg to the spot and identified the deceased and the recovered goods.

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said that the police also arrested two other robbers involved in the robbery, Gurdeep Singh alias Moni and Jaideep Singh alias Mana, from near Khyaati Dhaba in Haridwar in the afternoon.

He said that jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The officer said that apart from this, a point 32 bore pistol, four cartridges and a numberless motorcycle used in the incident have also been recovered.

Kumar said that police teams are conducting raids in search of other absconding accused namely Subhash of Delhi and Aman of Pindi of Punjab and they will be arrested soon. PTI DPT HIG