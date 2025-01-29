Haridwar Police forms SIT to investigate cases against Urmila Sanawar

Haridwar, Dec 29 (PTI) Police here on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cases registered against Urmila Sanawar, who came into the limelight after allegedly revealing the name of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal has constituted an SIT under the chairmanship of Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh to investigate the cases registered against Sanawar at different police stations in Haridwar, including Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad and Jhabrera, at one place.

The seven-member SIT also includes the SHOs of Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad and Jhabrera, the police said.

The SSP has asked the SIT to complete the investigation and submit its report soon.

Sanawar, who claims to be the second wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore from Jwalapur, released videos on social media and alleged audio recordings of her conversations with Rathore regarding the alleged 'VIP' in the Ankita murder case, which created a stir in the state's politics.

Several cases have been registered against her in this regard.

Meanwhile, Rathore's wife Ravinder Kaur has submitted a petition to the Jwalapur police station, stating that her husband's life is in danger from Sanawar.

The application describes Rathore as a respected person of the Scheduled Caste community and states that he has been propagating the Ravidas sect in India and abroad as a religious leader, Ravidasacharya, since 2010.

The letter seeks security for Rathore, citing a threat to his life from Sanawar. Copies of this letter have also been sent to the chief minister, state home secretary and the inspector general of police, Garhwal.

A case has also been registered against the expelled BJP MLA Rathore in Jwalapur by Dharmendra Kumar, the state president of Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth. The Jwalapur police have summoned him to the police station twice in connection with this case, but he has not appeared.

The police said that on Sunday, Ravinder Kaur went to the Jwalapur police station in his place and informed them that Rathore was currently out of town and therefore would not be able to appear at the police station for about a week.

The police at the station have granted him a one-week extension. PTI DPT NB NB