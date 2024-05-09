Haridwar seers find EAC report on population 'worrying'

Haridwar, May 9 (PTI) The seers of Haridwar on Thursday expressed concern over the declining share of the Hindu population and the rising share of the Muslim population in the country as said in a report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Quoting the report, seers here said the share of the Hindu population in the country has decreased from 84.68 per cent to 78.06 per cent, while the share of the Muslim population has increased from 9.84 per cent to 14.09 per cent.

"This report is extremely worrying from the point of view of population imbalance," president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and director of the Mansa Devi temple Mahant Ravindrapuri told PTI.

"Population imbalance is not good for the country and to stop it, it is necessary to bring a population control law," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Rupendra Prakash said, "We have been expressing our concern over population imbalance for a long time. We have been proved right by the report of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

"People of the country need to think about it because wherever the Hindu population has decreased and the Muslim population has increased, there have been riots." All agencies have "failed" in West Bengal because the Muslim population there is "high," he said. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand appealed to the Hindus to increase their population.

The share of the Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 in India, while that of Muslims increased by 43.15 per cent, suggesting that there is a conducive environment in the country to foster diversity, said a recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).