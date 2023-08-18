Hariprasad Chaurasia, Kumudini Lakhia among recipients of Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Iconic flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, Kathak exponent Kumudini Lakhia, painter Gulam Mohammed Sheikh and actor-director Rudraprasad Sengupta will receive the 'Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Award 2022'.

The award, which recognises living legends "for igniting young minds with the rich heritage of Indian arts", will be presented to the artists at a ceremony in September, the organisers said.

Organised by NGO Legends of India, the award recognises accomplished artistes for their contribution to preserving and promoting traditional Indian art forms and comes with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a plaque. Founder Dipayan Mazumdar said that the organisation has been connecting the younger generations with classical music and other traditional art forms of the country since 1999 through regular performances and discourses in the country and abroad.

“All of us need to do much more for the sustenance of the traditional art forms. If they are not made a part of our basic education syllabi, they will soon become mere showpieces," Mazumdar said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2002, 'Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Awards’ has been given to maestros like theatre directors Habib Tanvir, Badal Sarkar, and Ratan Thiyam, dancers Sitara Devi, Yamini Krishnamurthy and Birju Maharaj, singer Girija Devi, painters Paritosh Sen, Satish Gujral and Krishen Khanna, sculptor Sankho Chaudhuri, and violinist T N Krishnan among others. PTI MAH BK BK