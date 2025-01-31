Harish Kumar Gupta assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh DGP

Amaravati, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday assumed charge as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh here, replacing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who superannuated recently.

The state government on Wednesday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) under full additional charge (FAC).

Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, had already worked in the DGP role briefly during the 2024 general elections.

The Election Commission of India had appointed him as the DGP and was later replaced by Rao after the TDP-led government came to power. PTI STH ROH