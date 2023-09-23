Harish Rawat demands appropriate compensation for flood-hit sugarcane growers in Haridwar

Dehradun, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday led a protest march of party workers and farmers to the Uttarakhand chief minister's residence to demand appropriate compensation for flood-hit sugarcane growers of Haridwar and revised MSP for the crop.

Rawat arrived at the starting point of the protest march on a tractor loaded with damaged sugarcane crop.

The march, however, was stopped at the police barricade at Hathibarkala Chowk. Not allowed to proceed further, the protesters sat on a dharna at the spot.

The farmers are demanding compensation of Rs 10,000 per bigha for the sugarcane crop destroyed in the recent floods.

"The compensation of Rs 1,100 per bigha announced by the state government is peanuts. The farmers want to return the amount to the government as they feel insulted. Farmers are the backbone of our rural economy. The compensation should be given at a rate of at least Rs 10,000 per bigha," Rawat, a former Uttarakhand chief minister, said.

He added that the compensation allocated in such cases during his tenure as chief minister was Rs 8,000 per bigha.

Rawat also demanded a revised minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane.

"The demand for sugar and ethanol is rising and the farmers should get its benefits. The MSP for sugarcane should be increased beyond Rs 425 per quintal," Rawat said.

Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Bhagwanpur MLA Mamta Rakesh and the Congress' former state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal also took part in the protest. PTI ALM SZM