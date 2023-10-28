Harish Rawat discharged from hospital

Dehradun, Oct 27 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was on Friday discharged from the Jolly Grant Hospital here.

Advertisment

Rawat (75) was hospitalised on Wednesday night after he complained of backache and pain in his neck. His car rammed into a divider in Udham Singh Nagar district when Rawat, along with some supporters, was going from Haldwani to Kashipur on Tuesday night.

The Congress leader expressed his gratitude to the doctors who treated him and Vijay Dhasmana, president of the organisation running the hospital.

Doctors have advised Rawat "complete rest" for 20 days, Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari said earlier. PTI DPT IJT IJT