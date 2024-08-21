Harish Rawat 'searches' for Uttarakhand's 'summer capital' with candle in hand

Gairsain (U'khand), Aug 21 (PTI) Former chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday hit the streets in Gairsain holding a burning candle in the broad daylight saying he was "searching" for the summer capital of Uttarakhand.

"I came out looking for the summer capital of Uttarakhand holding a candle but I did not find it anywhere.

"However, I found potholes on the roads in plenty, hospitals without doctors, taps without water and debris lying on roads which have become the identity of Gairsain," Rawat told reporters while leading a procession with his supporters.

"All along the highway they have put up signboards describing Gairsain as the summer capital. Where is the infrastructure? "If voted to power in 2027, Congress will make Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand," he said.

The Congress leader said that during his tenure as the chief minister he had promised that by 2020 Gairsain will have a robust infrastructure and will be made the state capital. But his government was removed "conspiratorially" before that could happen, he said.

"People should bring the Congress to power in 2027 if they want the capital to be shifted to Gairsain," Rawat, a three-time Uttarakhand CM, said.