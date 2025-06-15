Harit Yoga seeks to integrate environmental sustainability with yoga: Union minister Jadhav

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Harit Yoga, one of the 10 signature events being designed to commemorate the International Day of Yoga, seeks to integrate environmental sustainability with yoga and is gaining a lot of traction across the country, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

As we enter the 11th year, International Day of Yoga 2025 is not just a commemoration, it is a collective call to scale up efforts and deepen yoga's reach across all segments of society, Jadhav said.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Jadhav said that Harit Yoga has already inspired over 160 dedicated events across India, including clean-up drives, tree plantation campaigns, and yoga sessions in natural spaces.

From coastal zones to Himalayan valleys, the synergy between ecology and asanas is being actively promoted, he emphasised.

"We are all witnessing the harmful effects of environmental imbalance… erratic rains, droughts and extreme temperatures. Prime Minister Modi had earlier given the slogan ‘One Tree in Mother's Name’ and we took that message further by launching Harit Yoga, combining yoga with tree plantation," Jadhav said.

Everyone is encouraged to plant at least one tree in the name of their mother, father, or themselves, he said.

A better environment enhances the benefits of Yoga, especially when practiced in fresh air, the minister said.

"Harit Yoga is a movement to reconnect our breath with the planet's rhythm one tree, one asana at a time. It is a symbolic yet deeply personal step toward sustainability. A better environment enhances the benefits of yoga, especially when practiced in fresh air, under open skies, close to nature," he stated.

To support this green vision, the Ministry of Ayush is also developing and revitalizing Yoga Parks in collaboration with local bodies and Resident Welfare Associations, Jadhav informed.

These open-air community wellness spaces offer a tranquil, eco-friendly environment for regular yoga practice encouraging citizens to embrace wellness and sustainability together, he said.

"The core idea is simple yet powerful: Yoga is not separate from nature; it thrives with it," he stated.

"I appeal to all fellow citizens, under the leadership of PM Modi, Yoga has received global recognition. But we must not treat 21st June as a one-day event. Yoga should become a way of life. Adopt it in your daily routine for better health, both physical and mental, and contribute to building a healthier nation," he stated.