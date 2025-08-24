Haritha Keralam Mission launches state-wide campaign to prevent water borne diseases

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (PTI) In the wake of instances of deadly water-borne diseases like amoebic encephalitis, caused by free living amoeba in freshwater sources, the Haritha Keralam Mission has organised a state-wide campaign to prevent such illnesses.

The Haritha Keralam Mission, a state-run initiative to ensure cleanliness, water abundance and security and safe food production, has launched the campaign -- 'Water is Life' -- to ensure the availability of safe drinking water and to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, a government release said on Saturday.

The new initiative was organised in the wake of a meeting of various departments and missions convened recently by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following instances of water-borne diseases in the state, the release said.

A nine-year-old girl died earlier this month due to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in Kozhikode district of the state.

It was probably the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported from the district this year, according to health officials.

The new campaign to prevent such diseases will begin on August 30-31 with chlorination of wells and will conclude by November 1.

Thereafter, awareness programmes will also be organised through schools under the leadership of the General Education Department from September 8 to 30, it said.

Besides that, extensive water testing will be conducted using the water quality testing system set up by the Haritha Keralam Mission in collaboration with the chemistry labs in higher secondary schools and remedial activities will be carried out based on the results, it said.

From September 20 to November 1, activities -- like cleaning all ponds and water sources used by the people and blocking the channels through which waste enters them -- will be carried out with public cooperation, the release said.

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with local self-government institutions and various departments, it added.

Bleaching powder and chlorine tablets required for chlorination will be made available through local self-government bodies, it said. PTI HMP HMP ROH