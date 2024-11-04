Harivansh to lead Indian delegation at G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will lead the Indian delegation at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Brazil to be held from November 6 to 8.

The tenth P20 Summit in Brasilia will promote debates and exchanges on the subject -- "Parliaments for a just world and a sustainable planet".

During the Summit, parliamentarians of the G20 members will deliberate on several issues including the contribution of parliaments in the fight against hunger, poverty, and inequality, and their role in promoting sustainable development and construction of global governance adapted to the challenges of the 21st century. The Indian delegation includes Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha along with Secretary General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, besides the RS deputy chairman. PTI SKC SKC RT RT RT