Hariyali Teej celebrated at Haryana Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A grand celebration of Hariyali Teej festival was held at Haryana Raj Bhavan on Sunday and Governor Prof A K Ghosh extended his warm greetings to the people of the state and wished everyone happiness, prosperity, and a blessed life.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the citizens on this auspicious festival.

Saini said Teej is a symbol of our cultural heritage and social harmony that connects us with our traditions.

The event was attended by the Governor Ghosh's wife Mitra Ghosh, CM Saini's wife Suman Saini, Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Gupta, UT Chandigarh Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, Chandigarh DGP, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, along with several senior officials and dignitaries.

According to an official statement here, the programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the governor and the chief minister along with their spouses.

This was followed by a group performance of the Haryana State Song, which added a sense of cultural pride to the atmosphere. Enthralling folk dances on popular Haryanvi songs like "Sawan Ki Rut Aayi" and Punjabi Luddi (folk dance) mesmerized the audience.

The Raj Bhavan premises were beautifully decorated with colourful lights, creating a festive and joyous ambiance.

Traditional swings were arranged for women and children, while stalls for 'mehendi' and bangles added special charm to the celebration.

Cultural troupes presented captivating folk songs and dances, showcasing Haryana's rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and glimpses of rural life.

Impressed by the outstanding performances, the governor announced an encouragement award of Rs 4 lakh for the Department of Art and Culture and the performing artists.