Harjinder Dhami agrees to resume his duties as SGPC chief

Chandigarh: A day after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejected his resignation as the president of the apex gurdwara body, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday agreed to resume his duties as SGPC chief.

The development comes after SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal met Dhami at his residence in Hoshiarpur and urged him to withdraw his resignation.

The executive committee of the SGPC on Monday had rejected the resignation of Dhami and appealed to him to immediately resume his duties as the SGPC president.

Speaking to reporters in Hoshiarpur, Dhami said he will resume duties as the SGPC chief in a day or two.

SAD working president Bhundar, while dubbing Dhami an honest and capable leader, urged him to withdraw his resignation and resume his duties as the SGPC president.

Badal said he thanked Dhami for deciding to resume his duties.

Last month, Dhami had resigned from the post of SGPC president after the then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the dismissal of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib.

Earlier, he was adamant on not withdrawing his resignation.