Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for the fifth consecutive time.

In the election for the post, Dhami defeated his rival Mithu Singh Kahneke, and secured 117 votes while his opponents got just 18 votes out of the total 136. One vote was declared invalid.

According to an SGPC official, Raghujit Singh Virk was elected as senior vice-president, Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice-president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary.

The SGPC also announced interim committee members: Surjit Singh Garhi, Surjit Singh Tugalwala, Surjit Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Diljeet Singh Bhindar, Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, Major Singh Dhillon, Mangwinder Singh Khaparkhedi, Jungbahadur Singh Rai and Mithu Singh Kahneke.

On Sunday, Dhami expressed his gratitude to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party leadership, and SGPC members for re-nominating his name for the post.

Dhami said that with the blessings of the Almighty and cooperation of the members, he has been serving as the SGPC president for the last four years.

The renewed trust placed in him by the party leadership is a matter of pride, but it also increases his sense of responsibility, Dhami said, adding that he will continue to strive to represent and uphold 'Panthic' sentiments with dedication and sincerity.