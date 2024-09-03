Harmony between Guv, CM key to state's prosperity: Kataria after felicitation by Assam govt

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said a harmonious collaboration between a governor and chief minister is essential for the prosperity of any state.

His statement came at an event here during which he was felicitated for his outstanding service and commitment towards the welfare of people of Assam during his gubernatorial stint there, according to an official release.

Kataria said he hoped to work with the same cordial strategy in Punjab, to work closely with the chief minister here to ensure that public welfare initiatives are effectively executed.

79-year-old Kataria last month replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab and as Administrator of Chandigarh. President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignation of Purohit from the position.

Before being appointed as the Punjab governor, Kataria was the governor of Assam.

The Assam government on Tuesday felicitated Kataria "in recognition of his outstanding services and exemplary commitment towards the welfare and prosperity of people of Assam", the statement said.

Two cabinet ministers of Assam -- Ranjit Kumar Das and Chandra Mohan Patowary -- felicitated Kataria on the directions of the north-eastern state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony held at Punjab Raj Bhavan here, it said.

They were accompanied by officials of Governor's Secretariat, Assam and the office of Chief Minister of Assam.

"Today, in a special felicitation ceremony here, the delegation from Assam presented a copy of the resolution passed by the Assam Cabinet on August 9, to Shri Gulab Chand Kataria for his remarkable role, in recognition of his valuable advice and strategic guidance provided to the state government functionaries at every level," the release read.

During his speech on the occasion, Kataria expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honour appreciated Sarma for the unwavering cooperation throughout his tenure.

He emphasised the importance of a harmonious collaboration between a governor and the chief minister, stating that such unity is essential for the development and prosperity of any state, the release said.

Kataria emphasised that for public welfare schemes to be truly effective, it is crucial to move beyond planning and policy-making at the administrative level and engage directly with the ground realities.

He also highlighted that only by visiting the field, interacting with the beneficiaries, and witnessing the implementation firsthand can one truly assess the success of these schemes.

The visiting delegation also handed over a letter from Sarma, who thanked Kataria for his invaluable guidance and wise counsel, the statement said.

The resolution highlighted Kataria's extensive travels across all 35 districts of Assam, showcasing his proactive engagement with the district administrations and various departments.

"His dedication to the welfare of the people of Assam was evident in his deep affection for the state and his tireless efforts to inspire and motivate all to contribute towards Assam's development. The Cabinet also recognised Kataria's vast experience and wisdom in public affairs, which provided crucial insights into governance and public life," the statement read.

Assam ministers Dass and Patowary emphasised the significance of cultural exchange programmes as a powerful tool for fostering national integrity. They highlighted how such initiatives enable the sharing of diverse traditions, languages, and practices, allowing people to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry while forging stronger bonds across different communities.

Kataria also honoured both the ministers of Assam and the officials who were part of the delegation.

Hailing from Udaipur, Kataria had served as Rajasthan home minister twice -- from 2004 to 2008 and 2015 to 2018 -- and had also served as Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. He had also served as education, public works panchayati raj, rural development and disaster management minister.

Kataria, an eight-time former MLA, was appointed as the Assam governor in February 2023. PTI SUN RPA