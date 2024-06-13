Harness emerging technologies for new-age governance reforms: Jitendra Singh to bureaucrats

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said emerging technologies such as AI should be an integral part of new-age governance reforms, including a more efficient public service delivery system.

Chairing a meeting of key officers working under the Union personnel ministry, he urged them to devise a good governance index for central ministries, besides a structured mechanism for early disposal of vigilance matters by harnessing new-age technology.

"Governance reforms will include digital empowerment of citizens, including the elderly citizens and pensioners," said Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh.

He said citizens remain at the centre of reforms initiated by the government and the resolution is to bring ease of living to them by ensuring efficient public service delivery, creating a robust grievance redress system, enhancing digital governance with new-generation technologies, and ensuring citizens welfare.

Addressing a joint meeting of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) under the personnel ministry, Singh directed the officials to work in the direction of rationalising multiplicity of recruitment and service rules with the contemporary times and incorporate digital technology such as to make it future ready.

He highlighted the need to create unique competency building products to increase efficiency of government departments.

"Continuing the reforms and revamping training structures and methodologies to optimise the performance of government employees is our priority," the minister said.

"The application of emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality/virtual reality should be an integral part of our new-age reforms," he added.

Singh emphasised on "creating flatter organisations and ensuring security of data- in a technologically fast changing world".

He said rewarding employees and departments for performance and increasing accountability in public service delivery should be the area of focus.

While taking review of DARPG, he suggested creation of a good governance index for central ministries on lines of the already-existing index for states to promote cooperative competition among government departments and replicate best practices, according to a personnel ministry statement.

Singh emphasised on the use of digital technology and enhancing e-office to field offices to ensure end-to-end digitalisation and improve public service delivery.

"He directed to devise a structured mechanism for early disposal of vigilance matters by harnessing new-age technology," the statement said.

"Digital empowerment of senior citizens by unifying pension rules and bringing ease of living is the guiding force of our department," he said while reviewing the progress of DoPPW.

The Union minister appreciated the success of the national digital life certificate campaign for the welfare of pensioners and asked them to continue it with more zeal and vigour.

DoPT Secretary S Radha Chauhan and V Srinivas, secretary of DARPG and DoPPW, along with other senior officials of all three departments were present for the meeting. PTI AKV AKV SZM