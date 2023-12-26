Harnessing potential of drone technology across diverse sectors, says Haryana govt

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) With drones becoming an integral part of Haryana's governance strategy, the state government is harnessing its potential across diverse sectors, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

From enhancing traffic and crime surveillance to revolutionising agricultural practices, drones are becoming an integral part of Haryana's governance strategy, it said.

Spearheading the technological revolution is the Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) -- a dedicated agency established to spearhead drone-related initiatives.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said DRIISHYA is collaborating with Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to introduce drone-based land surveying of national highways.

The agency is set to augment its fleet with 20 new large-scale drones, in addition to six specialised agricultural ones designed for nano-fertiliser spraying demonstrations, to cater to the escalating demand, he said.

Recognising the transformative potential of drone technology in agriculture, DRIISHYA has received a large number of requests, especially from farmers eager to master its operations.

The agency acknowledges the current training ground's constraints and is actively scouting opportunities to establish dedicated training facilities, notably at the horticulture university in Karnal, the statement said.

Such endeavours are poised to popularise drone technology. It will also enable end-users such as farmers to harness its benefits for optimising output, it added. PTI SUN SZM