Haroli will soon have sports stadium, traffic park: HP deputy CM

Una/Hamirpur (HP), Nov 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday said that Haroli village will soon get a sports stadium and a traffic park.

The stadium will be built over around 31 acres of government land near the Haroli Rampur bridge, he said.

He also said the government will have ready within six months a traffic Park, costing Rs 3 crore, in Gram Panchayat Roda of Haroli.

The sports stadium will cater to the emerging talents of the area, Agnihotri said, adding, a synthetic track will also be built on the outer edge of the traffic park for people to run.

He said he has instructed the Public Works Department officials to visit the traffic park in Mohali and build the one in Haroli on its lines.

Agnihotri said CCTV cameras have been installed at the Haroli Rampur bridge at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and in the next one year every corner of Haroli assembly constituency will be covered with CCTVs.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman R S Bali in Hamirpur said that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has approved a budget of Rs 43 crore for the construction of a hotel in Nadaun. PTI COR BPL VN VN