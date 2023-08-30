'Harpreet had spat with some men before being shot,' says slain Amazon manager's relative

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The 36-year-old Amazon manager who was gunned down in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura had had a spat with a couple of bikers in a street before he was shot in the head by some men who came from behind, a relative said on Wednesday.

Harpreet Gill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot at around 11.30 pm in Subhash Vihar area when the two were out on a bike. Gill was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Bobby Singh Gill, an uncle of Harpreet, said it was Harpreet's day off and he was out riding his bike with his uncle when it was hit by another two-wheeler.

"Harpreet was home on Tuesday as it was his day off. He used to take a walk after coming from the office. Around 10.45 pm, he told his mother he was going to take a walk. "He was with Govind on a motorcycle. We heard that a two-wheeler hit their bike and sped away hurling abuses at them," Bobby said.

He said the two chased the men down in a street and got into a fight with them.

"When Harpreet and Govind retaliated, two persons came from behind with covered faces and fired gunshots, hitting Harpreet and Govind," Bobby said.

Harpreet had recently got a promotion and was about to go to Bengaluru, he said.

He was unmarried, while his younger brother, a financier, is married and has a kid, he said.

Amanpal Singh, a cousin of the victim, said that Harpreet was about to get an award from the company for his performance.

"I got a call on Wednesday morning telling me someone had killed Harpreet … He had no enmity with anyone and had been working for the company for the last 10 to 12 years," Amanpal said.

Harpreet was the backbone of the family and was taking care of all expenses, said Amanpal, a gym trainer.

Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his relative was under treatment, police said.

The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Govind Singh too lives in Bhajanpura and owns an eatery in the area. He too was shot in the head and is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the DCP said.

Govind's wife said she has no idea about who shot her husband.

"My husband and Harpreet do not have any enmity with anyone. It seems to be a case of road rage," the woman, who was present outside the GTB hospital mortuary with other family members, said.

A case of murder has been registered and six teams have been formed to work on the case, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN