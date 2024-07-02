Harrassed over 'extramarital affair', housewife kills self in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB), Jul 2 (PTI) A housewife in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district died by suicide allegedly after being harassed by a group of people over her "extramarital affair", police said on Tuesday.

Four people, including two women, were arrested in connection with the incident which occurred amid the ongoing furore over the public flogging of a couple over an alleged illicit relationship at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district.

According to the police complaint lodged by the husband of the deceased, she was publicly heckled by a group of women in Dabgram-Fulbari area, accusing her of having an extramarital relationship.

The victim had been missing for a week, and upon her return on Monday, the local women verbally abused and beat her in public, casting aspersions on her character.

When the husband attempted to intervene, he was also assaulted by the group. Late on Monday night, unable to bear the humiliation, the woman ended her life by consuming pesticides, according to the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner (East) Dipak Sarkar said, “We have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the case.

This incident has added to the ongoing outrage over the recent public flogging of a couple in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the BJP has accused the ruling TMC of "unleashing Taliban rule" in the state.