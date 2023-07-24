Harsh decisions needed at times to enforce discipline, decorum, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Hours after AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, its Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said recourse to "unpalatable situations" is needed at times to enforce decorum and discipline.

Advertisment

"As chairman of Rajya Sabha I am working in a manner, using everything under my command, to ensure that in the temple of democracy in the largest democracy, we have decorum, we have discipline," he said.

Addressing Indian Forest Service probationers here, Dhankhar said, "To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations. But we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are connected with our growth, reputation and prosperity".

Dhankhar said the moment a lenient view is taken, "we do not serve well the society". He urged the probationers to have zero tolerance for lack of discipline.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue. Opposition parties condemned the action against Singh and accused the government of trying to throttle their voice.

In an apparent jibe at some opposition leaders, Dhankhar said those feeling the heat due to corruption, take to the streets.

"We cannot allow those accused of corruption to get away. In the past few years, all escape routes for the corrupt have been plugged. Corruption has to be dealt with in an even-handed manner," the vice president said.

Describing harmony between the man and environment as the nectar of life, Dhankhar asked the young officers to dedicate themselves towards "helping maintain the judicious balance between the need for development and conservation of Mother Nature".

Calling for sensitivity while dealing with forest-dwelling communities, he appealed the probationers to create a mass movement for awareness about the conservation of nature. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD