Harsh Goenka lists his top 3 winners and losers for 2023

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan Goenka, the current Chairperson of the RPG Group, shared his list of top 3 winners and top 3 losers in the year 2023 in India.

As the year 2023 ends, Goenka in his post on X puts Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of the winners list, followed by Gautam Adani and the Indian stock exchange.

In the losers list, Goenka ranked I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the first one, followed by BYJU’s and the Indian cricket team.

Goenka’s post carries political significance given the General Elections in 2024.

It can be seen as the corporates favouring the Modi government amid a discussion around political funding through electoral bonds.