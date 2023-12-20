Advertisment
#National

Harsh Goenka lists his top 3 winners and losers for 2023

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
20 Dec 2023
New Update
harsh goenka

Chairperson of the RPG Group Harsh Goenka (File image)

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan Goenka, the current Chairperson of the RPG Group, shared his list of top 3 winners and top 3 losers in the year 2023 in India.

Advertisment

As the year 2023 ends, Goenka in his post on X puts Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of the winners list, followed by Gautam Adani and the Indian stock exchange.

In the losers list, Goenka ranked I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the first one, followed by BYJU’s and the Indian cricket team.

Advertisment

Goenka’s post carries political significance given the General Elections in 2024.

It can be seen as the corporates favouring the Modi government amid a discussion around political funding through electoral bonds.

#Byjus #Harsh Goenka #Indian cricket team #India alliance #Adani #Narendra Modi #Indian stock exchange
Advertisment
Subscribe