'Harsh, regressive': CITU slams Cong-led Karnataka govt over draft labour rules

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka government's draft rules under the recently-enacted labour codes have come under attack by the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which claimed its provisions are "harsh" and "regressive".

At a press conference here, CITU General Secretary E Kareem questioned the "hurry" by the Congress-led Karnataka government in framing the draft rules, when many BJP-ruled states are yet to formulate regulations in this regard.

"What was the hurry in bringing these rules? Congress and its trade union INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress) have opposed the labour codes," Kareem said.

In a statement, the CITU said the rules framed by the Karnataka government impose harsher conditions, create illegal exemptions, and grant blanket powers that the central codes never authorised.

"The Karnataka draft rules (January 2026) do not merely implement the central acts. They systematically introduce provisions that are more regressive, arbitrary, and unconstitutional than the central codes themselves, creating a legal framework significantly more dangerous for workers' rights," the statement said, dubbing them as a transgression of state's legislative powers and a violation of constitutional safeguards.

The trade union also expressed deep concern over the statement made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during the hearing on a PIL seeking welfare measures for domestic workers on Thursday.

The CJI remarked that trade unions were "largely responsible for stopping industrial growth in the country" and expressed concern that extending legal protections such as minimum wages to domestic workers could result in trade unions dragging households into prolonged litigations.

"The statement came at a time when the country is moving towards the February 12 General Strike against the imposition of the labour codes. The recent incident in Kolkata, where more than 20 workers were burnt alive while stuck in a warehouse complex, with many more missing, exposes the condition of Indian workers within the existing labour laws," the CITU said.

The new labour codes are designed to weaken the inspection mechanism, and curb workers' right to unionise -- leaving them defenceless -- to promote 'ease of doing business', the CITU alleged, saying the CJI's statement resembled the "political-economic illogic of the Modi government".

The press conference, which came as the trade unions prepare for a general strike on February 12, was also addressed by CITU president Sudip Dutta, and former CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen.

The call for the general strike has been supported by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and various organisations of agricultural workers, CITU said.

The demands include repeal of the four new labour codes, besides an immediate rollback of the VB GRAMG Act 2025 and reintroduction of the MGNREGA.

Commenting on the Economic Survey, released on Thursday, the CITU said while the survey celebrates low headline inflation and strong growth, these indicators do not reflect the everyday economic stress faced by workers, informal employees, and lower-income households.

It also said the survey's emphasis on job creation and labour market resilience overlooks the quality and security of employment, with a growing share of jobs being low-paid, informal, and lacking social security.

Slamming the India-EU trade deal, it said the trade liberalisation through this deal will not lead to any substantial rise in employment. PTI AO ARB ARB