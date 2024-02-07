Harshad Patel appointed new vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi-founded Gujarat Vidyapith

Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Educationist Harshad Patel has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, the state government said Wednesday.

Gujarat Vidyapith Chancellor and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat appointed Patel, the vice-chancellor of Gandhinagar-based Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), as the new V-C of the institution that was founded by Mahatma Gandhi.

His name was shortlisted out of three candidates recommended for the post, the government said in a statement. He was earlier the media convenor of Gujarat BJP.

His appointment comes nearly a year after the former V-C Rajendra Khimani resigned in January last year after the University Grants Commission (UGC) ruled that his appointment was unauthorised.

Gujarat Vidyapith was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920, and has been functioning as a deemed university since 1963.

Patel was appointed as per UGC Regulations, 2019. He will have a tenure of five years, the government said.

Patel has been serving as a member of the board of management of Gujarat Vidyapith for the last three years.

A well-known educationist, Patel has been active in the field of education for the last 25 years. He started his career as a professor at SUG College of Education in Ahmedabad and made significant contributions in the field of education studies, it said.

Working as the vice chancellor of IITE, Patel also served as the V-C of Children’s University. He has also served as a member of the National Council of Teacher Education.

Patel was a member of the ‘Integrated Teacher Education Program’ (ITEP) Committee set up by the Union Ministry of Education. He was a special officer of media in the chief minister's office between March and September 1998. PTI KA PD NR