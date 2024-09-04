Harsimrat Kaur Badal to lead SAD campaign in Gidderbaha bypoll

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Wednesday assigned Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal the duty of campaign in-charge of the party for the Gidderbaha assembly by-election.

Senior party leader Hira Singh Gabria will be the campaign in-charge for Barnala (city) and Iqbal Singh Jhunda has been appointed as the campaign in-charge for Barnala (rural).

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the campaign incharges had been asked to formulate the detailed party campaign in these constituencies.

"They will hold meetings with party workers in the constituencies and then lead the party campaign besides assigning booth wise duties to the cadre", he said.

The Gidderbaha assembly seat fell vacant after Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. The Barnala bypoll was necessitated after Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was elected from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. PTI CHS AS AS AS