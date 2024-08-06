Harsimrat Kaur urges Centre to upgrade Bathinda into international airport

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to upgrade the status of Bathinda airport to international.

In a letter to the Union minister, Harsimrat also requested the introduction of international flights from Bathinda to Canada to facilitate students and families who travel frequently between the two destinations.

The Bathinda MP also requested for a daily Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi flight, utilising Boeing aircraft and flights under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme that was introduced in 2016.

Harsimrat called for introduction of flights linking the two holy takhts of Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra and Sri Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar.

The MP highlighted Bathinda's strategic position as a hub connecting eight districts across three states -- Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan -- spanning from Sirsa in Haryana to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, encompassing Sangrur, Mansa, Ferozepur and Faridkot districts in Punjab. Bathinda's importance extends beyond geographical boundaries as it houses a central university, a major oil refinery, three thermal plants and the revered Takht of the Sikhs' Sri Damdama Sahib, Harsimrat said.

With no international airport within the 300-km radius, Bathinda airport presents a fit case for upgradation to an international airport, she added. The SAD leader said that starting flights to Canada from Bathinda will help a lot of students who study there from all the nearby districts. This would also facilitate non-resident Indians and families who currently have to land in Delhi and then travel by road to their destinations in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, she said. Harsimrat said that starting a daily Delhi-Bathinda flight would promote the region's economic and social development.

She said that a Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi flight, which was flagged off in 2016, operated five times a week with an 80 per cent occupancy rate but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MP emphasised that linking the two takhts of Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib would facilitate Sikh pilgrims and called for this long-pending demand of the Sikh community to be met. PTI CHS BHJ BHJ