Hartford opens technology center in Hyderabad, to accelerate AI innovation

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) The Hartford, a leading US-based insurance company, on Tuesday announced the opening of its new India Technology Center here.

The strategic expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence and digital innovation, a company press release said.

The Hartford’s office features dynamic collaboration areas to foster teamwork and creativity, state-of-the-art workstations, and training facilities to support continuous learning and professional growth.

The new office also includes a history wall celebrating The Hartford’s more-than-200-year legacy, the release said.

“The true strength of The Hartford has always been its people. By building on our world-class workforce with this technology center in Hyderabad, we are not only creating new digital and AI capabilities but also shaping the future of insurance technology. This center will be a magnet for talent in India—a place where engineering excellence and unified purpose drive innovation at scale,” Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala said.

Founded in 1810, The Hartford is a Fortune 200 company with more than 19,000 employees internationally and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, USA.