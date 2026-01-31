Harvard Kennedy School invites Revanth Reddy for AI policy symposium as keynote speaker

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The organisers 'Harvard Kennedy School's first AI Policy Symposium' have invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deliver speech at the event to be held in March.

Reddy, the only Indian leader to be invited for the event as a speaker, has been requested to join Harvard Kennedy School Dean, Jeremy Weinstein, to inaugurate the event.

The organisers extended the invite in person to the chief minister on the campus, an official release said here.

Reddy, who successfully completed a six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, said he would consider delivering the keynote virtually from Hyderabad, the release added.

He may also participate in a panel discussion with global leaders and tech thinkers on AI infrastructure as part of the symposium, it said.

Meanwhile, on the last day of his engagements at Harvard University in Cambridge-Boston, Massachusetts, USA, CM Revanth Reddy met several delegations and groups, and a posse of students, from different schools of the varsity, as well as students and alumni from other campuses, including the MIT and Columbia, according to the release.

Students and alumni spoke to him about several issues including leadership and success, economic growth and development models, sustainability and environmental issues and focussed welfare of farmers, it said.

Reddy shared his views, challenges and the focal points of his 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision, and the opportunities it creates for all stakeholders.

"When a group of students asked him to teach them leadership and vision, the CM remarked that it was best to let the illustrious teachers and professors of Harvard do the teaching, adding that he would not like to be an impostor professor, and instead have engaging two-way conversations involving sharing and learning," the release said.

Sharing his optimistic views on future of India and Telangana, Reddy exhorted the Indian students to be connected to work in India and be "brand ambassadors" of 'Telangana Rising' vision. PTI SJR SJR ADB