Harvinder Kalyan unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly here on Friday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini moved a resolution in the House proposing Kalyan's name while BJP MLA Ranbir Gangwa seconded the proposal.

Kalyan is a three-time MLA from Gharaunda in Karnal district.

Kalyan, who assumed the Chair, was congratulated by the chief minister and his party MLAs, Congress MLAs, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, INLD MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala, and several other legislators.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other newly-elected MLAs were administered oath as member of the House of the 15th state Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered oath to the newly elected MLAs. PTI SUN DV DV