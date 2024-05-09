Haryana: 16 women among 223 candidates in fray for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal on Thursday said after the withdrawal of nominations, 223 candidates, including 16 women, are left in the Lok Sabha poll contest for the 10 seats in the state.
For the Karnal Assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled to be held, nine candidates are in the fray, the CEO said.
Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal Assembly seat will be held on May 25.
A total of 223 candidates -- 207 men and 16 women -- are in the fray for the Lok Sabha seats.
There is no woman among the 22 candidates in Sonipat. Likewise, all the nine candidates for the Karnal bypoll are men.
The highest number of 31 candidates, including a woman, are involved in the poll contest in Kurukshetra while the lowest number of 14 are in the fray from the Ambala reserve seat.
The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and the Karnal Assembly seat began on April 29.
The deadline for filing nominations ended on May 6. A scrutiny of the nominations was conducted on May 7 and the candidates could withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on Thursday. PTI SUN RC