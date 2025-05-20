Haryana: 2 doctors' licences cancelled, 3 nabbed over illegal abortion

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Haryana authorities have suspended licences of two medics in connection with illegal abortions and arrested three allegedly fake doctors for illegally dispensing Medical Termination of Pregnancy Kits, officials on Tuesday said.

The suspension was announced during a weekly meeting of the State Task Force under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal.

The officials, during the meeting, said that over the past week 50 inspections had been conducted across the state and 25 MTP centres closed with three FIRs registered.

The MTP licence of a doctor in Kurukshetra, and another one in Assandh, Karnal, was suspended for malpractice, the ACS was informed, according to an official statement.

In addition, two shops were sealed and 921 MTP kits were seized.

All accused would be booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, they said.

In Gurugram, a joint team of the health and police department raided two clinics in U block of DLF Phase III and arrested three men.

They were identified as Dr Sailen Sarkar, the operator of Navjiwan clinic, and Paresh Nunia and Faizal of Bengali Clinic.

The weekly meeting was held to discuss efforts to curb illegal abortions and improve the state's sex ratio – among the worst in the world – under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

Officials at the meeting said that the number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has been reduced from 32 to six in one month alone, while the sale of the kits has seen a significant decline in 13 districts of the state. PTI COR SUN VN VN