Haryana: 2 IPS, 6 HPS officers get new posting orders

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday issued new posting orders for two IPS and six HPS officers.

According to an official order, IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau against a vacant post.

IPS officer Narender Bijarniya has been given the charge of SP, Karnal, as per the order.

In October, Bijarniya was transferred when he was the Rohtak SP amid mounting attacks from the opposition over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide.

Bijarniya and senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur were among the eight officials named by Y Puran Kumar in his final note, which pointed to "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Six Haryana Police Services officers who have been given new posting orders were Jeet Beniwal, Sushil Kumar, Monika, Munish Sehgal, Anil Kumar and Shakir Hussain. PTI CHS NB NB