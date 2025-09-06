Haryana: 2 swept away after tractor overturns in drain in Ambala

Ambala, Sep 6 (PTI) Two people were swept away after a tractor overturned into an overflowing drain in Dukheri village here on Saturday, police said.

Four people were travelling in the tractor trolley carrying bricks from Naraingarh to Mohra when the vehicle lost control and overturned near the village, they said.

While two persons were rescued safely, the other two were swept away in the strong current and remain untraced, police added. A search operation is underway with the help of villagers.

Locals said people had warned the tractor occupants against crossing the waterlogged stretch but they did not heed.

In another incident, five children were swept away while bathing in the Tangri river in Bunni village. While four of them have been rescued, the search for the fifth is on, police said.

Ambala and adjoining areas have witnessed heavy rains in recent days. PTI COR SUN OZ OZ