Haryana: 22-year-old man stabbed to death in Ambala; case registered

Ambala, Feb 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured in a fight between two groups at a marriage palace in Ambala Cantonment, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident that occurred late Sunday night and formed a team to nab the accused, they said.

According to the police, Sonu, 22, a resident of Ambala City, along with his friends Bhupinder, 20, and Jasraj, 19, had arrived to attend a wedding reception in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday night.

An altercation broke out between two groups present there over some issue, which later turned violent, police said.

During this, some youngsters allegedly attacked Sonu and his two friends with knives, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared Sonu dead, police said, adding that the accused fled the spot.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information.

The CCTV footage from the venue shows some men assaulting the three friends. Information about the attackers is being gathered, police said.

Based on statements from family members, police have registered a case, they said, adding that a special team formed to search for the accused, conducted raids at several locations on Monday.