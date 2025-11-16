Haryana: 257 arrested in a day under 'Operation Trackdown', say police

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Sunday said, with the arrest of 257 criminals in a single day, it achieved a major breakthrough in making the state safer during the statewide “Operation Trackdown”.

The large number of arrests took place on Friday, officials said.

The intensive operation, carried out under the directions of DGP Haryana O P Singh, led to the arrest of 76 dreaded accused involved in heinous crimes, they said.

Additionally, 181 more people wanted in other cases were apprehended, bringing the total number of arrests to 257 in a single day, a police statement here said.

During this operation, 42 cases related to serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal weapons were registered, resulting in nearly 62 criminals being sent to jail. While 23 arrests were made in nine murder cases, 16 arrests were made in 13 attempt-to-murder cases.

Fifteen criminals were nabbed in 14 cases under the Arms Act.

The state-wide campaign "Operation Trackdown", launched on November 5, is a special initiative by the Haryana Police against organised crime and absconding criminals, under which consistent and large-scale action is being taken, according to officials.

The statement said the history sheets of 13 accused have been opened to intensify the crackdown on criminals, which means they will now remain under the continuous and strict surveillance of the police. This takes the number of history sheets opened so far under the operation to 131, it added.