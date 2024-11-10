Haryana: 3 criminals held following exchange of fire with police

Kurukshetra, Nov 10 (PTI) Three members of a gang were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in the Gharaunda area of Karnal district, officials said on Sunday.

Two of the accused were injured in the retaliatory action by police on Saturday night, they said.

According to the police, the arrested accused were associated with the Kala Rana gang and were allegedly demanding money from a commission agent.

Upon receiving information that the three gang members would arrive in the Gharaunda area on a motorbike, police put up a check-post near Gadhi Multan village on Saturday, an official said. During the checking of vehicles, officials signalled a motorcycle to stop but the three criminals opened fire and the police retaliated, injuring two of them.

All three of them have been arrested, police said. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD