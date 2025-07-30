Haryana: 3 labour inspectors suspended for issuing fake work-slips

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana government has suspended three labour inspectors after they were allegedly found responsible for approving "fake work-slips or certificates", an official statement issued here said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Labour Minister had ordered an inquiry into the matter. The decision was made after receiving the inquiry report, the statement said.

After receiving the inquiry report, the labour department has suspended -- Roshan Lal, posted at the Office of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Circle-1, Sonipat; Dhan Raj, posted at the Office of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Circle-5, Faridabad; and Raj Kumar, posted at the Office of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Bahadurgarh, District Jhajjar, -- it said.

"The inquiry was carried out by the secretary of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Panchkula. Based on the findings in the report, the labour department has taken disciplinary action and suspended all three inspectors," it added.

"According to the letter received from the board's secretary the three were found responsible for approving fake work-slips or certificates from August 2023 to March 2025, without any verification of the actual construction sites or workers...Hence, they have been suspended with immediate effect," the statement said. PTI SUN OZ OZ