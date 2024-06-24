Haryana: 3 men open fire outside car dealership, ask owner to pay Rs 5 crore

Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Three unidentified men opened fire outside a car dealership in Haryana's Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident that took place in the afternoon has surfaced on social media in which the trio, two of them with their faces covered, are seen leaving the showroom.

According to police, the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and barged into the dealership in Hisar city. They left a note demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner and fired shots in the air outside the showroom before leaving, police said.

Inspector Risal Singh of Hisar police told PTI over the phone that the unidentified men were suspected to be part of a criminal gang.

He said the accused also told the staff to ask the owner of the showroom to arrange the money.

"Investigations are being conducted in the matter," he said.

In May 2023, police arrested three accused for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from a popular eatery owner in Hisar.

In that incident too, one of the accused had put a paper on the counter demanding the money and threatened the owner with dire consequences if he failed to pay within two days.

The accused had fled the spot and were later arrested from Rajasthan. Congress' Sirsa MP Kumari Selja hit out at the ruling BJP over the incident.

Under the BJP government, criminals are fearless and the public is unsafe. Are these the 'achche din' of the BJP? Selja posted on X in Hindi.

"After the formation of Congress government in the state, the law and order situation in Haryana will be improved and strict action will be taken against such criminals," she said. PTI SUN RHL