Haryana: 3 shooters, 4 more conspirators held in JJP leader's murder case

Hisar (Hry), Jul 17 (PTI) Three shooters and four more conspirators have been arrested in the murder case of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravindra Saini, the Haryana Police said on Wednesday.

The three shooters were apprehended on Tuesday evening following a brief encounter with police during which the three sustained bullet injuries in their legs, officials said.

Saini (50), a two-wheeler dealership showroom owner, was shot dead by three men in broad daylight outside his showroom here last week.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police received secret information on Tuesday that the murder accused were seen near Umra village.

A joint team of the STF and Hansi Police acted promptly and when the accused were seen near the Umra village drain, the police team asked them to surrender.

The accused opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated, resulting in injuries to the three accused.

A police employee was also hit by a bullet after the accused opened fire, but he was saved as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. The accused were taken to the Hansi Civil Hospital for treatment after the encounter, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh alias Sukha, a resident of Kharak Jatan (Rohtak district), Sachin alias Magantu, a resident of Devar (Jind district), and Vikash alias Kashi of Pinjokhara (Tosham), the officials said.

A case under relevant penal provisions has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Hansi police station.

Five pistols, three country-made pistols and 61 bullets were seized from the accused, police said.

Hansi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said during interrogation on Wednesday, the three accused confessed that they had shot Saini dead on July 10.

The SP also said the SIT arrested four more conspirators, including two women, on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mandeep alias Bajrangi, a resident of Kharkada (Hisar), Sandeep alias Sunny of Bishanpura (Jind), Taruna alias Tannu of Regar Mohalla Hansi and Mamta of Hisar.

Ahmed formed the SIT after Saini was killed on July 10 and police had arrested the alleged mastermind behind the killing, Vikas alias Vicky Nehra, within 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested the four main conspirators in the case -- Praveen (32), a resident of Hansi, Praveen (40) of Khivada Pali (Rajasthan), Ravinder (29) of Sisai Kalirawan in Hansi and Ramesh alias Yogi Shivnath (40) of Gamra village, (Hisar), presently residing in Pali (Rajasthan). PTI COR SUN RC