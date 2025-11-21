Haryana: 38 notorious criminals arrested under 'Operation Trackdown'

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Under Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' launched on November 5 this year, 38 notorious criminals -- carrying rewards ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 50,000 on inputs leading their arrest -- have been nabbed, a statement issued here on Friday said.

These criminals -- mostly repeat offenders or those booked under serious charges -- were allegedly involved in 220 criminal cases, the Haryana Police statement said.

Under the campaign so far, 1,941 suspects have been identified, out of which 1,392 have been arrested.

Additionally, 2,834 other accused have also been arrested in connection to various cases during the period.

Thus, 4,226 accused have been lodged behind bars during the crackdown so far.

Under Operation Trackdown, police have recovered 229 weapons, 342 cartridges, 8 magazines, and other weapons such as knives and swords. Several vehicles have also been seized from the accused persons.

Several alleged gang members were also nabbed during the drive, the police said, claiming that the intensive operation has foiled several major criminal plots.

Haryana Police had launched a 16-day statewide crackdown on crime networks and suspects.

In view of the success of the campaign, Operation Trackdown has been extended for one more week to dismantle criminal networks and arrest serious offenders, the statement said.

To strengthen surveillance over known offenders, the police opened 748 new history sheets and updated 840 existing ones, it said.

A history sheet is opened when a person is considered a habitual offender or his name is included in the police surveillance register.

Under Operation Trackdown, 113 suspects were arrested while they were planning heinous crimes such as murder or attempted murder. "Due to the prompt action of the police, their entire conspiracy was dismantled. The campaign saved the lives of 52 individuals and an entire family who were on these criminals' target lists," the police statement said.

Amid heightened vigilance, preventive action was taken against 670 offenders, who pledged to maintain good behaviour and refrain from crime.

Additionally, the bail of 84 criminals was cancelled, bringing them back under judicial custody. "This step has proven extremely important in curbing organised crime and instilling fear among criminals. The extensive action proves that this campaign by Haryana Police is a decisive strike on crime," the statement said.

Haryana Police also launched action against illegal properties to foil the funding of criminal networks, they said.

Under the campaign, properties of 205 criminals have been identified so far. Out of these, six properties have been attached as per legal procedure, while three illegal constructions have been demolished.

In the remaining cases, legal processes are ongoing, with attachment and demolition to follow in the next phase.

Notably, the value of assets belonging to only nine notorious criminals is over Rs 5 crore, while the total estimated value of all identified illegal properties is over Rs 114 crore.

"This action indicates that Haryana Police is not only arresting criminals but also destroying their illegal wealth and economic networks -- delivering a permanent blow to crime and weakening its foundation in the state," the statement asserted. PTI SUN ARB ARB