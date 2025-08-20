Haryana: 4 migrant labourers killed, 15 injured as van rams into truck

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Four migrant labourers were killed when a pick-up van carrying the workers rammed into a canter truck on the KMP Expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, the police said.

"Four people have died in the incident and over 15 are injured," DCP Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, Mayank Mishra, said over the phone.

The canter truck driver was also injured in the incident, the police said, adding that the injured workers were hospitalised.

The DCP further informed that the group of migrant labourers from UP was heading towards Mahendragarh in the pick-up vehicle when the incident occurred. PTI SUN MPL MPL