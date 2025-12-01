Haryana: 4 people rounded up in Bodybuilder death case, say police

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Four people have been rounded up for questioning in connection with the death by beating of a 26-year-old professional bodybuilder in Haryana's Bhiwani, police on Monday said.

Rohit Dhankar was beaten with hockey sticks and rods allegedly by a group of men on Friday night after he left a wedding venue in Bhiwani district with a friend. He died the next day at a hospital.

An uncle of Dhankar, who hailed from Humayunpur village in Rohtak district, said the wounds he sustained could not be described in words.

"They beat him so badly, inflicting injuries all over his body. The attackers presumed he had died and fled. He was still alive and died during treatment at the hospital in Rohtak," Dhankar's uncle, Satish, said.

"We want justice in the case and exemplary punishment to the accused... If a medal winning player can meet this fate, what will these goons do to a common man then," he said.

Meanwhile, a police officer from Bhiwani said four people had been rounded up for questioning in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, police said that the attack followed an altercation over a selfie at the wedding, where Dhankar had gone with his friend Jatin.

Jatin, whose relative's wedding it was, earlier told reporters, "We were at the wedding. There we saw some people using improper language and we pointed out to them that girls were around... After one hour, when we left, they intercepted us." The assailants blocked their car at a railway crossing, and beat Dhankhar with rods and hockey sticks, he said.

Dhankhar was rushed to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak where he succumbed on Saturday.

Bhiwani Sadar SHO Vikas said police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the assailants, of whom there were over a dozen.

Dhankhar's family said he was a bodybuilder and a gym trainer in Rohtak and had won many national and state level medals.

"Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also honoured him in 2016 for his achievements," Satish said.

Dhankhar was the sole breadwinner of the family and is survived by his mother and sister, he said.