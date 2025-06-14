Haryana: 4 robbers cut open ATM in Nuh, steal Rs 24 lakh

Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) Four robbers broke open the ATM installed in a shop on Ferozpur Jhirka-Biwan road in Nuh district with a gas cutter and stole Rs 24 lakh kept in it in the wee hours on Saturday.

The unidentified robbers came in a car and fled in just five minutes after committing the crime, police said.

An FIR was registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, and police are looking into the CCTV, which has captured the incident, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am when they came in a car, cut the shutter of the ATM and broke open the machine with a gas cutter and stole the amount.

In the morning, when people saw the ATM broken, a huge crowd gathered there, and a police team reached the spot, said the officials.

According to the complaint filed by an official of Gurugram-based CMS Info System, the company which installed the ATM, the cash van came on Friday at around 1:00 pm, and due to holidays on Saturday and Sunday, they kept an amount of about Rs 38 lakh in this ATM.

Out of this, about 14 lakh rupees were withdrawn through various transactions, and Rs 24 lakh remained in it at night, police added.

A senior police officer said that although there was a guard at the ATM booth during the day, he locked its shutter on Friday evening and left. It is also learnt that there was a small alarm system here, which the thieves disabled by cutting its wire.

A FIR has been registered in the matter, and four teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said. PTI COR AMJ AMJ