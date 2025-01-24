Haryana: 4,533 beneficiaries allotted plots of land under Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Haryana government on Friday allotted plots of land to 4,533 beneficiaries in 20 districts through a draw under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0.

Advertisment

"The chief minister's vision is that no poor person in Haryana should remain without a roof. The government is continuously making efforts in this direction," an official statement said.

"With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is fully committed to its goal of providing houses to the poor and it will be accomplished in a phased manner," it said.

In the first phase of Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, residential plots of 100 square yards have been allotted to all the eligible applicants of Gram Panchayats of districts Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar. PTI SUN NB NB