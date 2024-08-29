Haryana: 6 more arrested in connection with Nuh violence

Nuh (Hry), Aug 29 (PTI) Police in Haryana's Nuh on Thursday arrested six accused who were on the run in connection with violence that took place in the district last year.

According to police, the accused were absconding for a year and an FIR was registered against them at the Cyber police station in Nuh on August 7, 2023 for asking a crowd to gather through a WhatsApp group.

The arrested accused were identified as Noman, Saddam, Sabir Ali, Mohammad Mustafa, Arbaj and Mohammad Sakir, all residents of Ferozepur Namak village in Nuh, police said, adding that six mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, died in clashes that erupted when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh on July 31 last year.

A large number of vehicles were burnt by the mob, which had also set the Nuh Cyber police station on fire.

"Police had registered separate cases in connection with the violence and already arrested more than 300 accused. Now, six more accused have been arrested in connection with the violence. All six have been sent to judicial custody," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR SUN RC