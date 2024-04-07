Haryana AAP leaders, workers observe fast in Kurukshetra to protest Kejriwal's arrest

Kurukshetra, Apr 7 (PTI) Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, along with party leaders and workers of the state unit, gathered here on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given the call for a nationwide collective fast to protest the arrest of Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener. Similar protests were held in Delhi and Punjab.

Gupta -- the party's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate -- was joined by Haryana AAP's senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda and several workers at the sacred Brahma Sarovar to observe the fast.

On the occasion, Gupta targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre and alleged that "it is adopting a dictatorial attitude".

Advertisment

"The BJP is killing democracy... Honest people are being put in jail," he said, adding neither Kejriwal nor the AAP workers are afraid of the "tactics" adopted by the ruling party.

"The arrest of two chief ministers (Kejriwal and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren) during the ongoing elections is revealing the true face of the BJP," he said.

Gupta said the people of the country have made up their minds to uproot the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He had been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Gupta said the BJP has fielded industrialist Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat but had earlier accused him of indulging in wrongdoing.

"Now he has become honest for them," he said.

Responding to questions on the charges related to the alleged coal scam, Jindal had recently said that his life was an "open book" and that people trusted him and he had faith in the judiciary.

"...I think the truth is before you all. It has been more than 10 years. One can level allegations against anyone, but I know people have trust in me and I have faith in the judiciary. And in the end, it will become clear to all that I have done nothing wrong," Jindal had said. PTI COR SUN RHL