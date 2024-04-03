Haryana ACB arrests cooperation department's senior official on corruption charges

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Naresh Kumar Goyal, joint registrar of the cooperation department, from Panchkula on charges of corruption.

The accused was arrested by the ACB team in connection with the alleged multi-crore rupee scam that was unearthed in the department recently, said an official statement.

It said the case had come to the ACB for investigation and several arrests have already been made in the case so far.

"Naresh Kumar Goyal is accused of embezzling crores of rupees of government money along with his co-accused," it said, adding that further investigations are on.

The ACB claimed that it had recently busted major irregularities in the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP) and said 14 persons, including 10 senior officers and four private individuals, were arrested for their involvement in the alleged scam.

Some assistant registrars and district registrars of the cooperative societies colluded with an auditor and misappropriated funds for personal gain, an official statement had said earlier. They misused the government funds deposited in official accounts to purchase flats, land, and other assets and further attempted to cover their footprints by forging government documents and bank details. PTI SUN KSS KSS