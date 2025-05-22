Haryana ACS calls upon police to intensify efforts in raising conviction rates in heinous crimes

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, on Thursday called on the state's police to intensify efforts to raise the conviction rate in heinous crimes, including sexual assault, gang rape, murder, and drug trafficking.

While chairing the 25th state level committee meeting under the 'Chinhit Apradh' initiative, Misra highlighted the need to surpass the current 61.5 per cent conviction rate.

During the meeting, it was apprised by the officials that the state has recently taken up 117 new cases under the initiative for February and March, 2025 and is actively monitoring 1,683 ongoing cases.

She emphasised that swift, evidence-backed investigations and timely forensic reports are crucial for securing convictions.

"Every effort must be made to bring justice to victims swiftly. Delay or negligence in investigation or trial weakens public trust in the system," Misra said in an official statement.

She directed district police officers and prosecutors to work closely together, suggesting the appointment of special prosecutors in select cases for stronger court representation.

Misra also urged regular monitoring of serious cases and warned that accountability would be fixed for any lapses.

She further instructed officers to create a district-wise list of serious crime cases pending for over six months, emphasising that these cases must be revived on a priority basis with proper legal strategy and administrative monitoring.

Misra also called for equipping prosecution teams with digital tools and training so that electronic and forensic evidence can be presented effectively in court.

Additionally, she directed that Haryana's newly adopted witness protection policy be enforced rigorously to provide safety and confidence to witnesses, especially in sensitive cases.

Misra said that District Level Committees (DLCs) must ensure compliance with Section 346 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, so that 'Chinhit Apradh' cases are heard in court at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the statement said to strengthen investigations, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is speeding up DNA and forensic reports, particularly for sensitive cases.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police/State (Crime Branch), Mamta Singh through video conferencing.

Inspector-General of Police (Criminal Investigation Department) Maneesh Chaudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police (State Crime Branch) Hamit Akhtar along with other senior officers were present in person during the meeting. PTI SUN OZ OZ